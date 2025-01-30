Tinubu’s government embodies political desperation — Atiku

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu of embodying political desperation, criticising the All Progressives Congress for allegedly undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

The claim was made by the camp of the former vice president in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, made available on Wednesday.

The statement said: “If there is any political figure in Nigeria who truly embodies the essence of desperation, it is none other than President Tinubu himself.

“Through his unchecked actions, he continues to blur the line between state power and personal ambition, magnifying his control over both the nation and its institutions.”

The statement followed Atiku’s remarks at a national conference organised by civil society groups, where he alleged that the APC-led government was bribing opposition leaders with N50 million to weaken their parties.

In response on Tuesday, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka accused Atiku of being responsible for the disintegration of the Peoples Democratic Party, describing it as a result of his own desperation for power.

In his latest statement, Ibe said Tinubu’s administration was blurring the lines between state power and personal ambition, accusing the president of filling the Independent National Electoral Commission with loyalists and awarding government contracts to companies linked to his family.

Ibe said: “Atiku’s prophetic warnings have already begun to manifest. He was among the first to call attention to President Tinubu’s plans to populate INEC with members of his own political party, the APC. Today, the nation bears witness to this very scheme unfolding before our eyes.

“Atiku also raised alarm over the president’s blatant conflict of interest, particularly with regard to the awarding of lucrative contracts to companies with direct ties to his family. He cautioned the nation against the authoritarian tendencies of the Tinubu administration, warning that it sought to suppress fundamental human rights by charging protesters with treason — a tactic eerily reminiscent of repressive regimes of the past.

“These warnings, though dismissed by some at the time, have proved prescient as each one materialises into a clear pattern of authoritarian behaviour by the current administration.

“Now, the opposition parties find themselves fighting for survival, infiltrated by fifth columnists who have been planted within their ranks, ensuring that no party—whether APC or opposition—remains capable of functioning independently of the president’s whims.

“Therefore, it is with a heavy heart and a sharp admonition that we urge the ruling party to stand before the mirror and gaze upon the true face of desperation — a face that mirrors their own actions and ambitions.

“These actions, which Atiku rightfully warns against, are a direct threat to the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is an irony most bitter that a man who once rose to prominence on the back of civil activism and the call for democratic renewal has now found himself in opposition to the very ideals that birthed his political career. This shift from proponent to adversary of multi-party democracy is both tragic and dangerous.”

