Notorious Nigerian bandit kingpin arrested by Nigerian forces

The Niger Armed Forces have apprehended a notorious Nigerian bandit kingpin known as Kachallah Mai Daji near the border town of Illela, Niger.

His arrest is in continuation of the fight against cross-border banditry.

According to Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Kachallah Mai Daji has left a trail of terror and devastation across northeastern Nigeria over the past decade.

“He has killed dozens of people, burnt down villages, kidnapped hundreds and imposed levies on villages for almost ten years,” Zagazola Makama said

The bandit leader was said to be particularly active in the Illela region, terrorising villages such as Tozai, Sabon Garin Darna, Darna Tsolawo, Tudun Gudali, Basanta, Ɗan Kadu, Takalmawa, Gidan Hamma, Ambarura, Gidan Bulutu and many others in the surrounding areas.

Kachallah Mai Daji was captured by Nigerien forces as he attempted to rustle livestock across the Nigeria-Niger border.

On Sunday, no fewer than 11 persons reportedly died and five injured when two vehicles drove over suspected bandit’s landmines in Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State.