The Nigerian Medical Association, Edo chapter has urged the state government to incorporate health education into basic school’s curriculum to sensitise pupils on the dangers of drug abuse in early age.

Dr Valentine Omoifo, the state NMA Chairman said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin on Wednesday.

He also advised the government to organise enlightenment programmes to sensitise members of the public on drug abuse and trafficking.

He said: “In this country, there is no policy on the use of drugs and anybody can just acquire any drug from any pharmacy. Outside Nigeria, someone cannot buy drugs without a doctor’s prescription.

“But in Nigeria, there are no laws protecting medication, people misuse drugs, and even if you are not a pharmacist, you can go about selling drugs.

“Government has to formulate policies to stop people from buying and selling certain drugs.

“Some pharmacists sell some drugs because they want to make money out of it even when they know it is widely abused by youths.’’

According to him, community policing will also help to stop the selling and buying of harmful drugs in the society, especially in communities where marijuana is planted.

He said: “We need to bring in the chiefs, religious leaders and community leaders, teachers and parents to orient young ones about the damages of drug abuse to their life.’’

Omoifo also urged the government to formulate a policy to curb the menace of drug abuse in the state and country at large.

He advised youths who take hard drugs to desist from the act, and urged them not to allow peer pressure to influence them but focus on quitting hard drugs.