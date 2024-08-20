NLC in emergency NEC meeting over Ajaero’s police invitation

The Nigeria Labour Congress has summoned an emergency National Executive Council meeting over the police invitation to its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for alleged terrorism.

The notice of the meeting was contained in a circular dated August 19, 2024, signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ugboaja.

The notice, entitled: “Notice of emergency National Executive Council (NEC) hybrid meeting,” invited all State Council Chairpersons and Secretaries, all Presidents and General Secretaries, all NAC members, and the NLC Youth Chairperson to the meeting.

It read: “I bring you fraternal greetings from the Congress headquarters.

“You are invited to the Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) Hybrid meeting scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 20th August 2024

“Time:: 08:00 am.

“NEC members in and around Abuja are encouraged to join physically at the Labour House, Abuja.

“Your attendance will be of utmost importance.”

