Breaking: Shut down economy if Ajaero is arrested, NLC directs workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has directed its affiliates members and all workers in the country to immediately shut down the economy if the Nigerian Police arrest the Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The Eagle Online recalls that the invitation of Ajaero for questioning was made public by the police in a letter seen on Tuesday.

According to the letter, the failure of Ajaero to honour the invitation will lead to his being declared wanted

Reacting to the development, the Nigeria Labour Congress summoned what it described as an emergency National Executive Council meeting at the Labour House where the Congress resolved to write to the Police for extension of time to enable it to consult with its lawyers.

The NLC Deputy President, Kabiru Ado Sani, while briefing the workers who had assembled at the Labour House in solidarity with the Congress President and to follow him to the Police headquarters, said that the invitation to Ajaero was an invitation to workers.

Sani said: “At the end of the meeting, we reached some certain resolutions. Part of the resolutions is that, as a committed labour centre that we agreed or that we abide by the rule of law and due process.

“We will honour the invitation of the Nigerian police, because we are not a faceless organisation, but we believe that we need an extension of time, after consultation with our lawyers, because this invitation was extended to the Congress President yesterday and asked to report at the police by 10am today.

“So we are already working with our lawyers to look for extension of time, but this does not legitimise the charges by the Nigerian police to the Congress leadership, and secondly, we resolve that in an event our Congress President was arrested or detained at any moment, we put our affiliate on red alert to mobilise our membership across the country, that all workers in this country should down tool their services.

“This is the resolution because Comrades, this organisation belongs to all of us, therefore we should do everything possible to safeguard the safety of this organisation. We therefore, thank you very much, and you should wait for further directives by our leadership.

“Whatever happens, we will communicate your leadership, and your leadership will communicate with you. So we urge you to remain calm and go back peacefully to our working place and await further directives.”

