Alleged terrorism financing: Adeyanju reacts to invitation of Ajaero by the Police

Human Rights Activist, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the invitation of the President, Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajero by the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime.

Adeyanju, in a statement signed by himself and made available to Vanguard News on Tuesday, said the development might overheat the polity.

According to him, the contents of the invitation letter were full of threat to the Labour boss, noting that “it appears from the invitation letter, that the Nigerian Police Force has already reached a premeditated decision on Joe Ajero’s guilt.”

He said: “My Attention has been drawn to a letter issued by the Nigerian Police Force on the 19th day of August, 2024, purporting to invite the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajero, for an interview over a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime, in which his name was allegedly mentioned.

“The letter concluded with a threat of arrest if Mr. Joe Ajero does not honour the invitation. While I recognise the fact that the Nigerian Police Force has the power to invite anybody in relation to ongoing investigations, it is, however, imperative to sound a note of caution, as it appears from the invitation letter, that the Nigerian Police Force has already reached a premeditated decision on Joe Ajero’s guilt.

“I, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police to call his officers to order and refrain from heating the polity, as we will not sit idle and watch Nigeria descend into fascism, the outcome of which no one can predict.”

