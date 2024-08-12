Nigeria’s second division side offer Samson Siasia coaching job

Nigeria’s second division side, Mighty Jets, has offered former Super Eagles manager, Samson Siasia, a coaching role.
Siasia, whose ban from all football activities by FIFA will end this month, is reportedly asking for a N10 million monthly salary.
On August 16, 2019, FIFA banned Siasia from all football activities for life, but was reduced to five years following a match-fixing investigation.
The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee stated in 2019 that the former Nigerian coach had accepted “that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics”.