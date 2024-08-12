Suspected bandits attack Kaduna community, kill one, abduct eight

In a fresh attack, suspected bandits have reportedly invaded the Kwassam community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that one Doctor Ishaya was killed and about eight locals were abducted by the suspected bandits.

According to a source, the bandits attacked the community in the early hours of Monday.

“The bandits also went away with an uncertain amount of people’s property. Those abducted were Mr Dan’iya Barau, Mrs Bitrust Dan’iya, Mrs Esther Magada, Mr Buba Mu’azu Tanko, Mr Philip, Mr Joshua Cyrus, Miss Bege Ezekial and Mr Joffrey Ezekiel, but he was able to escape and return home.

“The community is now calm and people have continued to pursue their means of livelihood,” the local who craved anonymity said.

The Kaduna State Police Command have yet to speak on the incident as of press time.

