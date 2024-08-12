Tinubu lauds outgone HoCS, tasks public servants on commitment to duty

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday lauded the ‘exceptional tenure’ of Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the outgone Head of Civil Service of the Federation, saying she served with distinction and significant transformation of the Nigerian public Service.

Tinubu, in the same vein, tasked the Nigerian public servants to be more committed to duty in accordance with the Civil Service rule.

Speaking at a brief valedictory session held in honour of the outgone HoCS, preceding the Federal Executive Council meeting, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu urged public service officers to learn from Dr Yemi-Esan.

He added that public office holders must learn from her commitment to duty, loyalty and great vision.

“Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan must be thanked for her very exceptional tenure as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and we must learn from her commitment to duty, loyalty and great vision.

“She served our nation exceptionally well with more commitment to duty, loyalty and great vision with distinction guiding the civil service rule with significant transformation and reforms,” he stated.

The President further extolled her dedication and transparency to the service ,adding that it has enhanced professionalism and set high standards for public administration in Nigeria.

“Her dedication to enhancing efficiency, transparency and her professionalism has set a high standard for public administration in Nigeria,” he stated.

President Tinubu further appreciated Dr Yemi-Esan for the significant impact she has made on the Nigerian public service, saying “she steps down and we expressed our deep gratitude for her unwavering commitment and significant impact she has made in our country.”

In her response, the outgone Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, advised government workers to continually place the progress of the nation first ahead of other interests.

She said with that, Nigeria will attain the greatness purposed for it.

“All public servant must understand that they are here to serve the nation not to serve any other body but the nation and I would just want to appeal to them that always they should put the progress of the nation first before another thing and with that I am sure Nigeria will attain the greatness that God has purposed it to be,” Yemi-Esan said.

