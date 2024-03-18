Nigeria’s Paul attempts to break GWR in singing marathon event

Nigeria’s Diana Paul is attempting to break a Guinness World Record of 105 hours in a singing marathon event

The Nigerian is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record of 150 hours or more in a singing marathon event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the GWR marathon event is a one-of-a-kind experience expected to bring together music lovers, aspiring singers and industry stakeholders for an unforgettable celebration of songs.

The longest singing marathon by an individual lasted 105 hours and was achieved by Sunil Waghmare (India) in Nagpur, India from March 3 to 7, 2012.

The record attempt started at 11:06am on March 3, with a variety of popular Indian songs.

No song was repeated within a four-hour period.

The attempt ended on the evening of March 7, after which Waghmare joined in with a sing-song with his supporters.

However, Nigeria’s Paul, resident in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, is a songwriter, author, girl-child enthusiast and an advocate for goodwill.

She said at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja that her application to set the new singing marathon record had been duly approved and sanctioned by the GWR.

Paul explained that she was not only attempting to set a new record, but also to use the platform as an opportunity to challenge the youth in the country not to give up on their dreams.

She said: “My goal is to stir up the youth to pursue their passion, commemorate the international women’s month and take on feats that promote human existence and peace.

“Music, like football, brings people together, which provides a unique platform for networking, showcasing products/services, and fostering collaborations among participants.”

Henry Ajifoh, the CEO of Big TV Space, the organiser of the event, in collaboration with GWR, said it had been scheduled to hold at Blake Resort, Garki, Abuja on April 22.

Ajifoh stressed that the sing-a-thon event was a highly anticipated gathering that would attract a diverse audience from various industries and backgrounds.

He called on sponsors to come on board and lend their support for the event by showing their commitment to the arts and music industry.

He said: “We have a strong track record of organising successful events such as this and creating impactful partnerships that drive value for all stakeholders involved.

“We are actively seeking sponsors and partners to support this unique event.”