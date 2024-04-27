Lagos seals churches, hotels over noise pollution

The Lagos State Government has sealed churches, hotels, bars and others in the state over alleged noise pollution.

The enforcement exercise was carried out by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency with security backing.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this via his X handle on Friday.

Wahab said the affected facilities are located around Ifako-Ijaiye, Abesan Estate, Abule-Egba, Alagbado, Command and Dopemu.

He listed the facilities temporarily shut as the Catholic Church, 1602 Hotel, Seventh Heaven Bar & Lounge, Lourita Hotel & Suites, God’s Porch Ministries, and Wonderful Bible Prayer Ministries.

Others include White Pavilion Hotel, Quest Hotel & Suites, Excel Hotel & Suite and HoneyComb Confectionery Limited.

Wahab added: “LASEPA emphasized the vital importance of businesses adhering to environmental standards.”