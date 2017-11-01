Nigerians use 400m condoms yearly – SFH

The Society of Family Health has said Nigerians use over 400 million condoms annually.

The was disclosed in Lagos on Tuesday by the Managing Director of the SFH, Bright Ekweremadu, who also said the 400 million condom consumption could fall below expectation based on the society’s estimation of unprotected sex in the country.

Ekweremadu spoke during the launch of Flex condom.

He said: “We have been in the business of condom production for over 30 years.

“We have done a lot of things in educating people to embrace abstinence with our zip-up campaign.

“There are obviously sexually active Nigerians who may not totally abstain from sex and this led to our alternative, particularly at this time when HIV/AIDs is prevalent in the country.

“What we are doing now is expanding choices for the sexually active Nigerians who are using condoms.

“So we have varieties of condoms with different features to make sex worth it for those who will use the condom.

“We are not promoting sex.

“What we are promoting is responsible sex.

“If you know you cannot abstain, the best thing is to use condom.

“It’s safe for you and your partner.”