Nigerian musician becomes Spotify’s ‘EQUAL Africa’ artiste for June

Spotify, a global streaming giant, has announced Nigerian sensation singer, Chimamanda Chukwuma, popularly known as Qing Madi, as its EQUAL Africa artiste for June.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Okumu said: “We are proud to welcome Qing Madi to the EQUAL programme and we are so excited to see how her talent continues to take her from strength to strength.

“We hope by shining a light on talent like hers, we can inspire a new generation of creators.

“Since her arrival on the Nigerian music scene, the multi-talented songwriter and entertainer has captivated fans with her craft, and this month, she is being recognised as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for June.”

According to Okumu, Qing Madi has joined other Nigerian artistes like Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Asa and FAVE as part of EQUAL Africa.

She said EQUAL Africa was meant to spotlight and amplify the voices of talented female artistes making waves in the music scenes as well as amplify their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.

In her response, Qing Madi said: “As a female in the male dominated industry, I have to work a million times harder to be seen and heard.

“Being part of the Equal programme is an opportunity as a female to be visible globally and to grow my fanbase.”

Qing Madi, who said she grew up listening to songs from Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy and Wande Coal, described the sound tone and style of her music as Afro, R&B and a limitless sense of emotion.

The singer advised individuals pursuing their career as an artiste to “always deafen your ears to the crowd and focus on beginning”.

She disclosed that some of the things her fans might not know about her was that she is bilingual

She said: “I speak Spanish and Igbo as someone that was born, bred and raised in Nigeria.

“More so, I am currently learning Mandarin.

“One more thing, I am obsessed with learning to the point where I do it unintentionally.

“Music for me wasn’t just a talent or an ability that I had, not something that I was able to do, it was a life I wanted to live, a feeling that I wanted to express.

“Music is my shallow thoughts spoken loudly.

“It is my comfortable and confident space as a teenager.

“I knew it was my destiny from the first time I climbed on stage and held the microphone at seven years old.”

