Nigerian Awards for Sporting Excellence holds in Lagos

The Nigerian Awards for Sporting Excellence has been scheduled to hold on December 2, 2017 at Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

A statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday and signed by Prince Isidore Oduah, the Chairman of the Award Committee, explained that the awards is designed to reward sportsmen and women of Nigerian descent or based in Nigeria, who excel in any given year.

“The idea is to motivate such outstanding sportsmen and women to do even better, and to inspire others to work harder to excel – thus contributing to the rapid development of Nigerian sports,” Prince Oduah, a former Executive Committee Member of the Nigeria Football Association (now known as NFF), said.

The Award Committee Chairman disclosed that NASE would hold annually and would equally honour excelling sports administrators as well as corporate bodies contributing significantly to the development and growth of Nigerian sports.

Prince Oduah noted that the Nigerian Awards for Sporting Excellence, a brainchild of Nigeria’s pioneer all-sport online daily newspaper, Daily Sports ( dailysportsng.com ), “has been enthusiastically embraced by critical stakeholders of the Nigerian sporting community.

“Nominees for the maiden awards, as well as some of the dignitaries expected to grace the award ceremony on December 2 would be unveiled in due course.”