NigeriaDecides: Group declares Coalition for Justice, Democracy for Peter Obi groups is partisan

The ruling All Progressives Congress, United States Chapter has described the Nigerian American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) as a group of Peter Obi (“Obidients”) masquerading themselves as a non-partisan political activist group.

In a statement issued in New York, APC-USA condemned NACJD and their promoters for circulating in the social media a flyer and a statement about a planned “World Press Conference and a Protest” in Washington DC about the outcome of the February 25th Nigerian presidential election, describing the group’s actions as being politically and tribally motivated, and borne out of mischief and .

ignorance.

It restated that the February 25, 2023 presidential election was free, fair and transparent, and the APC presidential ticket of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima won the election clean and clear.

The organization in a press release signed by its National Chairman, Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ismaila Maigyara condemned one Franklin Ekechukwu for circulating a false statement about the February 25th Presidential election and misleading unsuspecting members of the public of the letters he and his ethnic “jingoists” allegedly sent to the White House and the US Congress.

The statement reads in part: “APC-USA stated that there was no evidence that such letters were written, delivered and acknowledged by the White House and the US Congress.

It stated that the United States and many other countries have congratulated the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the polls.APC-USA said that the so-called press conference and the protest are just another attempt by the Obidients to discredit the outcome of the presidential election and the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. APC-USA described the people behind the so-called NACJD as sore losers who are finding it difficult to accept the outcome of the presidential election.

It wondered why they are not protesting against the outcome of the National Assembly NASS, the Governorship and the States’ House of Assembly elections that were similarly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It alleged that the planned actions of NACJD are purely partisan, purely tribalistic, and are intended to discredit the presidential election and the country in the eye of the international community, and also cause disaffection among Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

APC-USA again expressed its satisfaction with the February 25th presidential election and described it as unprecedented in the history of the country. The Chapter reminded the world that it was the first election in Nigeria where the party of the sitting president lost the home state of the president, and the winner of the presidential election lost his home state where he had been winning all elections since 1999.

It stated that there is no country in the world where there is a perfect election, but that as long as any alleged infractions would not affect the outcome of the election, the people and the courts will not overturn the election. “Even in the United States, we are not immuned from election controversies, disputes and conflicts which were recently evident in the 2020 presidential election”, the statement added.

The group advised the general public and the credible media outlets to disregard and ignore the so-called world press conference and protest as they are another dubious efforts to misrepresent the facts and the truth about the February 25th presidential election, and continue to cause unnecessary controversies over the election that was widely acclaimed to be free and fair. APC-USA advised the Obidients and other Nigerians to join hands with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build a new Nigeria where peace, prosperity, justice and equity will reign.

It however promised to continue to defend the outcome of the February 25th presidential election, and challenge any person or group of persons that are bent on fanning embers of hatred and disunity among Nigerians, and disparage the image of Nigeria in the United States.