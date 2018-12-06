Nigeria, Africa will be delivered from oppression – Oyedepo

Oyedepo said this on Tuesday in his message at the Faith Tabernacle during the opening session of the 20th Shiloh, an annual programme of the church.

The President and founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said Nigeria and the whole of Africa will be delivered from the grip of economic hardship and oppression.

Speaking on the topic: “Heralding the Dominion Era of the Church,” Oyedepo said God would give authority to the church to stop bad politicians and bad policies.

He said: “Africa shall be delivered.

“Nigeria shall be delivered!

“Every occult power that holds sway on the continent of Africa shall be messed up this year!

“Authority shall be domiciled in the church in the last days and if anybody is angry, it does not matter.

“Let all political gladiators hear this: if the church says no, you are going nowhere.

“The time comes when the church says you die and you die, run mad and you will run mad.”

Oyedepo said the time had cone for the church to begin teaching people in every sector the best way to do things to get the desired results.

He said Covenant University, which was established by the church, had left behind many public varsities that were established many years before it came on board.

He said that was how it would be in many areas because God had decided to give the church the wisdom to excel.

Oyedepo said despite the lingering problem in the power sector, Cannaland, the international headquarters of the LFC, had never suffered outage since 1999.