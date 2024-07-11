NFF set to organise CAF coaching course for women

All is set for the first-ever CAF C Coaching Course organised by the Nigeria Football Federation exclusively for women, with the first module to run 15th – 25th July at the NFF/FIFA Technical Centre, inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

NFF Technical Director, Coach Augustine Eguavoen said on Thursday that the program is in three modules, with the first 15th – 25th July, to be followed by a two-week internship for the participants between 27th July – 7th August.

The participants will return to Abuja for the second module that is scheduled for 12th – 20th August, after which they will go on another two-week internship, 23rd August – 4th September.

The third module, which comes with examinations for the participants, will take place 9th – 19th September.

For the first module starting on Monday, theory and practical sessions will run daily 8am-6pm, with intermittent breaks of two hours for tea and lunch breaks.

A total of 30 coaches are expected, with preference having been given to retired football players and women who are currently in the coaching business but do not possess coaching licences.

A clutch of former Super Falcons’ stars, including goalkeeper Precious Dede, defender Joy Jegede and pacy forward Vera Okolo are among the 30 women registered for the maiden program.

There are also former Super Falcons’ forwards Maureen Eke and Esther Michael, former midfielder Cecilia Nku and former U20 girls’ captain Gloria Ofoegbu.

