Bauchi-based cleric dies, President Tinubu mourns

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of a Bauchi, Bauchi State-based Islamic cleric, Dr. Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi, who passed away in the early hours of Friday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known to newsmen in a statement on Friday.

Tanshi was 68 years old.

Onanuga added: “President Tinubu, deeply moved by the loss, said the cleric contributed to moulding millions of youths and other Muslim faithful on the tenets of Islam.

“The President extolled Dr Abdulaziz’s efforts in countering the spread of violent extremism, especially in the early days of the Boko Haram conflict.

“He said the Muslim faithful would greatly miss the cleric’s trenchant voice, calling for moral rectitude and probity.

“While praying for the repose of Dr Abdulaziz’s soul, President Tinubu urged his family and followers to find solace in his good work.”

Post Views: 8