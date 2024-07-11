Army uncovers planned attack on critical infrastructure

The Defence Headquarters on Thursday said it had uncovered plans by criminal elements to attack critical infrastructure of the country.

This is as the DHQ assured that measures to forestall such attacks had been put in place.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said the appropriate agency responsible for the protection of the nation’s critical infrastructure had been alerted.

Buba noted that some of the plans had already been frustrated.

He said, “We are aware of some of the plans to target some critical infrastructure in the country. Accordingly, we have placed measures to forestall such plans.

“Security agencies responsible for securing critical infrastructure and facilities have also been placed on alert. Accordingly, some of such plans have been frustrated. ”

Buba however noted that, “In this fight, citizens must understand that we must never compromise on security, otherwise everyone’s security will be compromised.

“This is a situation that cannot be over-emphasized for us to live in safety and security.

“These terrorists are the enemy that must be fought and defeated. They are responsible for keeping the nation in an almost constant state of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency.”

He also disclosed that last week, troops killed 187 terrorists and arrested 183 suspects, adding that crude oil products worth N1bn were recovered.

He added that, “During the week under review, troops neutralised 187 and arrested 183 persons.

“Troops also arrested 26 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 109 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of N1,127,229,890.00 only.

Also Read:

“Furthermore, troops recovered 128 assorted weapons and 3,300 assorted ammunition.

“The breakdown is as follows: one PKT gun, 80 AK47 rifles, 15 locally fabricated guns, 15 Dane guns, 2 FN rifles, five pump action guns, two single barrel guns, four locally fabricated pistols, one fabricated barretta pistol, one locally made double barrel gun, two hand grenades, two primed IEDs and materials.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 18 dugout pits, 30 boats and 49 storage tanks. Other items recovered include 66 cooking ovens, four drums, five speedboats, 15 vehicles, two tricycles, one generator, 11 mobile phones, and 57 illegal refining sites. “

Post Views: 0