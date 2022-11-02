Ndoma-Egba condoles with Davido over son’s demise

The erstwhile Majority Leader of the Senate and former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has condoled with the music icon, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, over the unfortunate death of his infant son, Ifeanyi.

The three-year-old son of the music star reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos, on Monday while his parents, Davido and fiancee, Chioma Rowlands, were at Ibadan, Oyo State, for a family gathering.

Ndoma-Egba, in a statement, expressed sadness over the incident and prayed God to console the entire Adeleke family, while particularly urging Davido and Chioma to take heart and be strong.

“The loss of a child is evidently the most painful experience in life for any parent. I know how tough it really is right now for Davido and Chioma. They must be living in a nightmare, but they should have faith in God who knows everything. Only God, the Lord of the Universe, can comfort them and the entire Adeleke family at this difficult time,” the ex-Senate Leader said.

He asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss, while praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of little Ifeanyi.





