NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate, nabs five members + Video

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have smashed an international drug syndicate with networks in parts of Nigeria, South Africa and Thailand.

Five members of the cartel were arrested in two weeks of intelligence-led operations in Lagos, Abia and Anambra States.

This followed the seizure of their illicit drug consignments at the NAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The unravelling of the drug cartel started on April 20, 2024 when their cargo of four big suitcases arrived at the NAHCO shed on an Air Peace airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

After days of close monitoring and investigation, the first suspect, Umeh Chisom Peter, was arrested on April 24, 2024 after he showed up to pick two of the suitcases

containing Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, owned by a Thailand based member of the syndicate, Obum Michael.

The consignment of four parcels was concealed in false bottoms of the two suitcases, while the four suitcases contained a total of 17.6 kilograms Loud and drug candies.

Another member of the syndicate, Chiwendu Uche Ugbe, whose South Africa-based husband, Aloytus Uche Ugbe, sent some of the consignments, was traced to Anambra State, where NDLEA officers arrested her on April 27, 2024 while attempting to collect the drug parcels sent to her by her husband.

Two other suspects: Onyejakor Francis Chimezie and Naaji Valentine Chukwukere, with links to the cartel, were also arrested in parts of Lagos State on April 29, 2024.

Their arrest led to another operation in Abia State, where Chinazo Osigwe was arrested when she was to pick up some of the parcels containing Loud and drug candies sent by her husband, Osigwe Chidiebere Anthony, who is equally operating from South Africa.