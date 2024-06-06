NDLEA intercepts cocaine shipment at Lagos hotel + Video

Officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on Wednesday, stormed a hotel in Lagos State to apprehend suspected drug smugglers preparing to ingest 200 wraps of cocaine.

It was gathered that the operation, based on intelligence, targeted individuals attempting to smuggle drugs to Saudi Arabia for the ongoing Hajj pilgrimage.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared the information via his X account on Thursday, along with a video showing the intercepted contraband.

Captioning the video he shared on X.com, he wrote, “Caught in the Act: They were preparing to swallow 200 wraps of cocaine ahead of their flight to the ongoing hajj in Saudi Arabia Wednesday night and #ndlea_nigeria officers stormed their hotel rooms in an intel led ops. Details shortly.”