Breaking: Presidency denies N105,000 minimum wage proposal

The Presidency has denied reports in sections of the media that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, proposed a N105,000 new National Minimum Wage for workers.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said this in a statement on Thursday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Edun, also the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, submitted his report on the new National Minimum Wage to President Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

Shortly after the submission of the report, some media reported that Edun in his submission proposed N105,000 as the new National Minimum Wage.

But Onanuga described the report as false.

He said: “The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has not proposed N105,000 minimum wage.

“The contrary story being disseminated is false.”