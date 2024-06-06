Popular bandits leaders mock arrest claims in new video

A week after PRNigeria’s fact-check debunked the arrest of notorious bandit leader, Baleri Fakai, a new video has shown him and Bello Turji ridiculing the claims.

The now viral video featured the duo, who were flanked by their followers, with rifles slung over their shoulders.

Turji boasted: “They said they caught and killed Baleri….

“Here he is!”

Baleri added: “Only God can bring an end to my life.”

In the one minute 29 seconds video obtained by PRNigeria, Turji accused the governments of Niger Republic and Nigeria of capturing and killing innocent citizens, labelling the claims as “shameful information”.

He demanded the release of “poor people” detained as bandits, stating they are merely herders and farmers.

PRNigeria’s fact-check revealed that the captured individual, Kachalla Baleri, was different from the notorious Baleri Fakai.

The Nigerien authorities claimed a significant breakthrough with the arrest, but the fact-check and new video raise questions about the accuracy of their claims.

PRNigeria.