Focus on tree planting to mitigate climate change challenges, Lagos charges residents

The Lagos State Government on Thursday reiterated the urgent need for everyone to focus on tree planting in order to contribute efforts at mitigating climate change and creating a sustainable environment.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu stated this after a sensitization walk to commence the celebrations for the year 2024 World Environment Day.

He said that the day is celebrated globally to raise awareness and support accelerated progress on global commitments, which include protecting land and sea for nature and restoration of the planet.

While highlighting the theme “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience,” he stressed the importance of protecting the environment and ensuring a safe and green economy for all.

The Special Adviser, while planting a tree at the climax of the sensitization Walk, explained that tree planting is essential as a means of combating climate change challenges such as desertification, drought , erotion amongst others.

He said Lagosians must applaud the achievement of the State Government in Greening and Restoration of indigenous trees project towards curbing climate change challenges.

“We need to have a change in attitude to protect our environment because it is our land and our future,” he said.

The procession which was received by the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Olanrewaju Afinni at the JJT Park, Alausa said people cannot be allowed to deface the environment, calling for a more proactive approach to protect land and the ecosystem.

“We have to embrace the earth, not minding that we sometimes have natural disasters but with proper planning and programmes like the World Environment Day, we can always be ready for any form of disaster, be it natural or man made,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Omobolaji Gaji, said over the years, the Ministry has recorded tremendous achievements removing obstacles on the land and waterways and has planted more trees to combat climate change.

He said the earth is home to all and everyone must treat it with care and keep it habitable for the present and future generations.