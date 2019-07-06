The Niger Delta Development Commission says it has concluded plans to build a new headquarters and barracks for the Bayelsa State Police Command.

The commission said it would start erecting the structures after it had procured a Memorandum of Understanding and necessary documentation for the project.

NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, said this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, on Saturday.

Brambaifa made the pledge when he visited the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia, at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa.

He said: “The project, which is included in the commission’s budget, is part of our intervention to assist security agencies working in the Niger Delta region.

“We are here to provide the infrastructure that will aid all development agencies and organisations to enable them to work and function optimally.”

Brambaifa added that security was a key factor to the development of any society, particularly the Niger Delta.

He said: “So, we want to make the men and women who take care of security in the state comfortable by not only building the headquarters, but also barracks for them.

“We will also support the police with equipment and other things that can make life easier for them for working day and night to protect lives and property in our country.”

The managing director noted further that the commission would not be able to carry out its mandate without the support of security outfits in the region.

On his part, CP Anozia thanked the NDDC for providing facilities to enhance operations of the police as well as other security agencies in the state.

He said the police needed the support and cooperation of corporate organisations to effectively carry out their duties.

He said: “Today is a very significant day for the entire Bayelsa State Police Command for this marks the beginning of good things to come.

“This is so because since the creation of Bayelsa, the police headquarters had been in a makeshift building.

“We are pleading with the commission to complete the project in good time.”