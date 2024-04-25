118 inmates escape as Suleja custodial centre fence collapses

The Nigeria Correctional Service has confirmed the escape of 118 inmates from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, Niger State.

According to the Service, this followed the collapse of the fence of the centre following a heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the NCoS, Adamu Duza, said a total of 118 inmates escaped.

Duza said: “A heavy downpour that lasted for several hours on the night of Wednesday, 24 April 2024 has wreaked havoc on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Suleja, Niger state, as well as surrounding buildings, destroying part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence, giving way to the escape of a total of 118 inmates of the facility.

“The service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies, has so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot pursuit to recapture the rest.

“The service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era and that they are old and weak. The Service is making frantic efforts to ensure that all aging facilities give way to modern ones.

“The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Francis John, wishes to assure the public that the service is on top of the situation and that they should go about their normal businesses without fear or hindrance.”