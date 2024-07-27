Nationwide Protests: MUSWEN cautions organisers, calls for peaceful resolution

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria has cautioned those planning 10-day nationwide protest to shelve the idea and embrace dialogue, peaceful and amicable resolution of all issues at stake.

This was contained in a press release, e-signed by the organisation’s President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, late Friday.

MUSWEN, as an umbrella body for the Muslim Communities in the South West, said it believes in mutual consultation, dialogue and peaceful resolution of any national issue in line with Islamic dictates as contained in the Holy Qur’an.

It therefore implored those behind the proposed national protest over the current economic hardship in the country, to realise that such action may be hijacked by some unpatriotic elements, thus making it violent and destructive, hence, plunging the country into chaos.

Oladejo stressed: “It must be pointed out here that no matter how peaceful a protest might be in Nigeria, hoodlums and miscreants usually participate in it – thus turning the whole exercise into uncontrollable and destructive crises.

“It is important to stress here that organising any public protest now in the country will only worsen an already bad situation which the protest wanted to correct and may also lead to destruction of lives and properties.

“As much as MUSWEN believes in the fact that individuals and groups have freedom to protest, such an act must follow its decorum and that the situation in the country now does not call for such”.

MUSWEN therefore called on agitators to devise better ideas on how to move the nation forward, to be patriotic enough to share such noble ideas with those in the helm of affairs and give them more time to implement such.

The Muslim Ummah also urged the government to listen to the yearnings of the public and put the “machinery in motion to address all their concerns as soon as practicable”.

MUSWEN prayed for the peace, unity and prosperity of the country, while calling on the government to expedite action in cushioning the effects of the policies on the citizenry.

The organisers of #EndBadGovernance/Rage has scheduled the exercise to be held between August 1 to 10.

Among the demands of the agitators are: return of fuel subsidy; addressing challenges in the power sector; release of detained Biafra agitators’ leader, Nnamdi Kanu; paying #250,000 as minimum wage; release of #EndSARS and political detainees, among others.

