Senate confirms sudden death Sen. Ubah

The Senate has confirmed the sudden death of Senator Ifyeanyi Uba, who died in his hotel room in London, United Kingdom.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, on Saturday.

Adaramodu said: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Nigeria Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who until his passing represented the Anambra South Senatorial District.

“Senator Uba was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents. His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large.

“Prior to his illustrious career in public service, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and philanthropist. As the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, he made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, fostering economic growth and creating numerous job opportunities. Through the Ifeanyi Uba Foundation, his philanthropic endeavours provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives.

“Throughout his tenure in the Senate, Senator Ubah demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole. He was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians.

“In expressing his condolences, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, remarked, “Senator Ifeanyi Uba was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation. His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

“The Nigeria Senate extends our deepest sympathies to Senator Uba’s family, friends, and constituents. We also offer our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Anambra State. We pray that they find strength and solace in the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind. His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his contributions to our nation’s progress will continue to inspire us all.”

