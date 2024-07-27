Endorsements and the power-brokers (1), by Abiodun Komolafe

The trend of endorsing governors for a second term has gained significant momentum.

This trend is particularly noteworthy in the context of Nigeria’s political landscape, where endorsements can make or break a candidate’s chances of winning. In various states, governors have received endorsements from diverse groups and individuals. For instance, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State secured the backing of the Northern Community in Enugu, while Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has earned the endorsement of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, barely a year into the his tenure.

On October 22, 2023, former Governors Adeniyi Adebayo, Ayo Fayose and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State unanimously endorsed the incumbent Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for a second term. On July 12, 2024, all the 38 local government and local council development areas in the state not only hailed the governor ‘for performance’ but also ‘collectively endorsed’ him ‘for a second term’.

The politics of endorsements dates back to ancient times, where leaders sought validation from influential figures, evolving through the Gilded Age’s political machines and party bosses exchanging endorsements for loyalty and favours, becoming formalized in the 20th century as parties and interest groups recognized their influence on public opinion and voter behaviour, and continuing in contemporary Nigeria where endorsements significantly shape political outcomes, as seen in the recent trend of endorsing governors for a second term.

In the 1960s, celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. endorsed Democratic candidates. The internet and social media’s rise in the 1990s – 2000s expanded endorsements’ reach, building grassroots support. Today, endorsements come from diverse individuals and groups, including celebrities, business leaders, labour unions, advocacy groups, and community leaders, reflecting the changing political and media landscape. This trend is also seen in Nigeria, where endorsements from various stakeholders are now crucial in political campaigns, showcasing their global significance.

Endorsements vary in impact, from influential to insignificant. A cross-party endorsement, such as the support of 90% of former state leaders, stands out as particularly noteworthy. This underscores the importance of endorsements, as seen in the US, where President Joe Biden’s potential bid for re-election was impacted when the Democratic Party establishment withdrew its endorsement, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris. That’s a clear example of how endorsements can shape political outcomes.

A seal of credibility, endorsements offer opportunities for candidates to reach wider audiences and build credibility with key constituencies, provided they are not driven by personal gain or hidden agendas. They can also represent a symbolic transfer of trust, credibility, and authority from one leader to another. Endorsements help build coalitions, mobilize voters, and create momentum around a candidate or cause. Most importantly, they serve as valuable political currency, shaping legacies and cementing alliances. By endorsing a candidate, a respected figure effectively vouches for his or her character, policies, and leadership abilities, reinforcing his or her credibility and strengthening his or her campaign.

Prominent thinkers have emphasised endorsements’ significance in leadership and political discourse. Plato argued for informed approval from the wisest citizens, while John Stuart Mill advocated for freedom to endorse or criticise leaders without retribution. Building on this idea, Aristotle noted that respected citizens’ endorsements boost a leader’s credibility. In a similar vein, Oyebanji’s cross-party endorsements demonstrate a democratic consensus on Ekiti State’s development agenda, showcasing his commitment to the state’s interests above partisan politics. This cooperation, particularly notable in Nigeria’s polarised landscape, testifies to the governor’s effective leadership, which prioritises the greater good and maintains a peaceful atmosphere.

While we congratulate Oyebanji on his achievement, we urge him to maintain momentum and build on his success. Like a cyclist gaining speed, he should pedal harder to secure a pan-Ekiti mandate, ensuring a strong showing at the 2026 polls.

To be concluded.

