NAF confirms air strikes on terrorists in Borno

The Nigeria Air Force NAF said Components of Operation Hadin Kai have led to the decimation of several terrorists taking cover at Ajigin and Banki Junction areas located in Borno State.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

Gabkwet indicated that the efforts was aimed at clearing the remnant of terrorists coming to terms that their efforts at causing mayhem and disunity among law-abiding Nigerians are efforts in futility, air interdiction missions were conducted on their enclaves situated at 1.9km South of Ajigin on 8 November 2023.

“The terrorists, who had hidden 4 gun-trucks under thick shrubs had earlier perfected plans to attack friendly troops’ location around Damboa and Wajiroko. During the air strike, 3 of the gun-trucks were struck, as evidenced by the thick black smoke and fire from the trucks after the strike, while the last gun-truck was observed fleeing the scene of the strike.

“The truck was subsequently tailed for about 26 Km and thereafter disappeared under a tree. The truck was subsequently struck and observed to be on fire with no sign of movement at the location. The destruction of the 4 gun trucks, along with the occupants, effectively degraded the capability of the terrorists to attack friendly forces and locals within the area.

“Air interdiction missions were also conducted at a location 7km East of Banki Junction on 11 November 2023. The location was a well-known terrorists’ enclave hitherto deserted but suddenly active with high terrorists’ activities and used as logistics storage area and staging area to attack troops locations at Bank Junction.

“The need to attack the location thus became necessary. Accordingly, NAF aircraft were scrambled to interdict the location. The aftermath of the strike revealed the destruction of the location with the logistics sites on fire”.

Gabkwet noted that in an apparent display of desperation, confusion and at a loss on why they have continually been on the receiving end of the Nigerian military, the terrorists have continued to feel the firepower of both the air and ground forces.

He stated that the inability of “these terrorists to move freely and at will is also attributed to the effectiveness of the operational jointness exhibited”, especially by the air and ground troops, which should be commended.