BayelsaDecides2023: APC faults shifting of collation of votes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned what it has described as “stark and disturbing pattern” of moving collation of votes in the Party’s Local Government strongholds to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said: “We now have confirmed reports that collation of votes in Nembe and Southern IJAW Local Government Areas have been moved to Yenagoa.

“In direct contrast, votes in Peoples Democratic Party’s strongholds are being diligently collated on location in the Local Government Areas.

“What exactly is the reason for this selective evacuation of votes from APC strongholds for collation in Yenagoa? This is unacceptable and highly suspect. While we hesitate to accuse INEC of colluding with the PDP to subvert the legitimate votes of the people in APC strongholds in favour of the PDP, we strongly object to this disturbing development that will cast a long shadow over the credibility of the Bayelsa guber polls.”

The APC asserted that INEC is under duty to act in accordance with the law that stipulates that votes shall be collated in the respective local government areas before state collation at the state capital.

The party urged INEC to reverse itself on this unlawful move and collate all results in the respective Local Government Areas as stipulated by law.