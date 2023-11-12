KogiDecides2023: APC leads as INEC counts votes from 18 LGAs + Results so far

The All Progressives Congress is in the lead in the Kogi State governorship election from the results from the 18 local governments counted so far as at press time by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
While the APC took 11 LGAs out of the 18 LGAs counted so far, the Social Democratic Party won in six.
The African Democratic Congress took one, with the collation of results from the remaining three expected to resume soon.
According to the results from the electoral commission, while the candidate of the APC, Ododo Ahmed Usman, polled 417,166 votes, SDP’s Murtala Ajaka had so far garnered 208,503 votes.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye, who lost his LGA, Ojumu, had so far garnered 41,925 votes.
Usman won in Okehi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Basa, Kogi, Mopa, Adavi, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Yagba West and Ogori Magongo LGAs.
For Ajaka, victory came from Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Omala, Ofu and Idah LGAs.
Leke Abejide won in Yagba East LGA.
Results so far
Okehi LGA
ADC: 689
APC: 53,062
PDP: 2,722
Ajaokuta LGA
APC: 23,211
PDP: 483
SDP: 8,869
Dekina LGA
APC: 9174
PDP: 498
SDP: 47,480
Okene LGA
APC: 138,416
PDP: 1,463
SDP: 271
Ankpa LGA
APC: 8,707
PDP: 3,654
SDP: 43,258
Olamaboro LGA
APC: 5,572
PDP: 1,376
SDP: 22,173
Omala LGA
APC: 2,902
PDP: 832
SDP: 18,160
Bassa LGA
APC: 9,515
PDP: 3,605
SDP: 7,543
Kogi (Koton Karfe) LGA
APC: 14,769
PDP: 2,974
SDP: 8,441
Ofu LGA
APC: 5,245
PDP: 293
SDP: 28,768
Mopa Muro LGA
ADC: 2,027
APC: 5,077
PDP: 1,562
Adavi LGA
APC: 101,156
PDP: 1,005
SDP: 268
Ijumu LGA
ADC: 1,898
APC: 10,524
PDP: 6,909
Yagba East LGA
ADC: 7,453
APC: 7,096
PDP: 2,615
Kabba-Bunu LGA
ADC: 1,537
APC: 12,376
PDP: 8,566
Yagba West LG
ADC: 4,556
APC: 7,969
PDP: 3,010
Idah LGA
APC: 2,033
PDP: 271
SDP: 20,059
Ogori Magongo LGA
APC: 362
PDP: 86
SDP: 195.
