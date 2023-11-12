KogiDecides2023: APC leads as INEC counts votes from 18 LGAs + Results so far

The All Progressives Congress is in the lead in the Kogi State governorship election from the results from the 18 local governments counted so far as at press time by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

While the APC took 11 LGAs out of the 18 LGAs counted so far, the Social Democratic Party won in six.

The African Democratic Congress took one, with the collation of results from the remaining three expected to resume soon.

According to the results from the electoral commission, while the candidate of the APC, Ododo Ahmed Usman, polled 417,166 votes, SDP’s Murtala Ajaka had so far garnered 208,503 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dino Melaye, who lost his LGA, Ojumu, had so far garnered 41,925 votes.

Usman won in Okehi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Basa, Kogi, Mopa, Adavi, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Yagba West and Ogori Magongo LGAs.

For Ajaka, victory came from Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Omala, Ofu and Idah LGAs.

Leke Abejide won in Yagba East LGA.

Results so far

Okehi LGA

ADC: 689

APC: 53,062

PDP: 2,722

Ajaokuta LGA

APC: 23,211

PDP: 483

SDP: 8,869

Dekina LGA

APC: 9174

PDP: 498

SDP: 47,480

Okene LGA

APC: 138,416

PDP: 1,463

SDP: 271

Ankpa LGA

APC: 8,707

PDP: 3,654

SDP: 43,258

Olamaboro LGA

APC: 5,572

PDP: 1,376

SDP: 22,173

Omala LGA

APC: 2,902

PDP: 832

SDP: 18,160

Bassa LGA

APC: 9,515

PDP: 3,605

SDP: 7,543

Kogi (Koton Karfe) LGA

APC: 14,769

PDP: 2,974

SDP: 8,441

Ofu LGA

APC: 5,245

PDP: 293

SDP: 28,768

Mopa Muro LGA

ADC: 2,027

APC: 5,077

PDP: 1,562

Adavi LGA

APC: 101,156

PDP: 1,005

SDP: 268

Ijumu LGA

ADC: 1,898

APC: 10,524

PDP: 6,909

Yagba East LGA

ADC: 7,453

APC: 7,096

PDP: 2,615

Kabba-Bunu LGA

ADC: 1,537

APC: 12,376

PDP: 8,566

Yagba West LG

ADC: 4,556

APC: 7,969

PDP: 3,010

Idah LGA

APC: 2,033

PDP: 271

SDP: 20,059

Ogori Magongo LGA

APC: 362

PDP: 86

SDP: 195.

