Inspector arrested with car snatched at gunpoint

A Police Inspector, Nkwa Nnamdi, attached to 23 Police Mobile Force, Keffi, Lagos State, has been arrested and detained for being in possession of a car snatched at gunpoint.

This was after an unregistered Toyota Camry saloon car snatched at gunpoint was found in his possession.

Incidentally, the car was reported stolen by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, M. Alamutu, attached to 2 PMF, Keffi, Lagos State.

The car belonged to Alamutu’s younger brother, Daniel Ayomide, and was snatched at gunpoint on April 22.

When Inspector Nnamdi was questioned on how he got the car, he claimed that the vehicle was handed over to him by a man he simply identified as Evans at Eternal Filling Station, Iju Road, Lagos State for him to drive the vehicle to Benin in Edo State.

Policemen

A Situation Report stated: “On 23rd of April at about 4pm, an information was received from ASP Alamutu attached to 2PMF Keffi Lagos, that his younger brother namely, Daniel Ayomide unregistered Toyota Camry s/car white colour was stolen on gun point on the 22rd of April 2024 at about 8:30pm, was sighted along Iju road.”