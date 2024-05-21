Instagram celebrates African women in ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ 2024 campaign

In celebration of Africa Day on May 25, Instagram has launched its international and pan-African campaign ‘Made By Africa, Loved by the World’.

This year’s Instagram campaign celebrates women of impact, spotlighting four trailblazing women from the continent and diaspora – all of whom have built a global presence through their exceptional talents and passions across sports, entertainment and music.

Now in its fourth year, the women featured in this year’s 2024 campaign hail from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and for the first time Egypt. Eniola Aluko, Bontle Modiselle, Victoria Kimani and Tasneem Elaidy tell their inspiring stories in four beautiful short films highlighting their successes, challenges and passions.

Shot in collaboration with five rising filmmakers, Haya Khairat from Egypt, Michael Rodriques from South Africa, Nyasha Kadandara from Kenya and London based Nigerian Aaliyah Mckay alongside co-director Shehroze Khan, these films amplify the unique voices and stories of women who are changing the way Africa is viewed on the international stage.

As part of the campaign, Instagram is also partnering with local African content creators to host the third edition of its community challenge, ‘#ShareYourAfrica,’ bringing together emerging and established content creators to create a movement and celebrate what it means to be African.

Speaking about the campaign, Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa, Middle East & Turkey (AMET) at Meta, said, “For the fourth year running, we’re incredibly excited to shine a spotlight and celebrate just some of the amazing women from across the continent and beyond, who are having a remarkable impact globally. These are women who are contributing to positively shaping the female African narrative and inspiring change across football, music, entertainment and culture. At Instagram, we’re deeply rooted in culture and connection, and we know our platform provides the perfect space to showcase passions and creativity, whilst inspiring a worldwide audience.”

Meet the stars of ‘Made by Africa and Loved by the World’ 2024:

● Bontle Modiselle (South Africa): An award-winning dancer and influential figure in the South African entertainment industry, Bontle has won numerous awards, including a ‘Africa Movie Academy Award’ and has travelled the world showcasing her impressive dance skills

● Eniola Aluko (Nigeria): A trailblazer in women’s football whose contributions to the women’s game has made her a significant figure in the world of sports. Eniola has played for some of the world’s leading football clubs, and recently made history by becoming the first African female to make the board of Italy’s female top-flight football club FC Como Women.

● Victoria Kimani (Kenya): A singer, songwriter and entertainer known for her distinctive blend of R&B, Afropop and Hip-Hop. Victoria has carved a successful path in the African music scene and beyond, collaborating with well-known local and global artists, and was once referred to by the Grammy Awards as ‘Kenya’s Best Kept Secret’.

● Tasneem Elaidy (Egypt): A singer and songwriter with strong vocals whose songs have earned her international recognition, Tasneem started out on social media, releasing cover songs and original music. She went viral after releasing her version of a popular song and today, she has a growing audience of nearly 2 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on TikTok and over 100 million combined views for her music!

To view each short film, follow the four women featured on Instagram or via the Meta Africa Facebook Page.