President Federation Cup: Big teams face elimination as Round of 32 matches hold

A number of teams in the top-tier Nigeria Premier Football League countenance exit from this year’s President Federation Cup as the Round of 32 matches hold across the country on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Former champions Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars battle in Awka while holders Bendel Insurance are up in arms against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as Plateau United and Sunshine Stars test might also in Abuja.

Katsina United square up to Bayelsa United in Abuja as well, while CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalists Rivers United throw their weight up against Niger Tornadoes.

Giant-killers Hammola FC and Inter Lagos are at each other’s jugular in Ibadan, while former CAF Champions League winners Enyimba must guard their loins against free-scoring FC One Rocket in Yenagoa, and Enugu is the battleground for the confrontation between Warri Wolves and Kwara United.

Also Read:

MEN’S ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES

Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) – Abuja Area 3 – 22/05/24 – 4pm

EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Ilorin – 22/05/24 – 4pm

ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Abuja Bwari – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Gombe United (Gombe) Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) – Kaduna – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Awka – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Coal City (Enugu) – Benin City – 23/05/24 – 4pm

Hammola Int’l (Osun) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Ibadan – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Enugu – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sporting Supreme (FCT) – Benin City – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto) – Kano – 22/05/24 – 4pm

FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia) – Yenagoa – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo) – Abuja Goal Project – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Niger Tornadoes (Niger) – Auchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) – Abuja Bwari – 22/05/24 – 4pm

Doma United (Gombe) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Bauchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm