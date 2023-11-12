KogiDecides2023: Ododo leads as APC clears 11 LGAs

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Kogi State governorship election, Usman Ododo, is currently leading other candidates in the race.

The Independent National Electoral Commission officially announced the results from 18 out of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state on Sunday.

The LGAs where election results had been collated and declared included Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Idah, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ofu, Okehi, Okene, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba East and Yagba West, while the results from only one ward in Ogori Magongo LGA was received and announced.

From the 18 LGA results already declared so far, Ododo is leading with 417,166 votes, the Social Democratic Party candidate, Murtala Ajaka, is trailing far behind with 208,503 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Dino Melaye, is distantly behind with 41,925 votes.

The APC candidate won in 11 LGAs out of the 18 declared so far, namely; Adavi, Ajaokuta, Bassa, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Mopamuro, Ogori Magongo, Okehi, Okene, and Yagba West, while the SDP candidate won in Ankpa, Idah, Dekina, Ofu, Olamaboro and Omala LGAs, with ADC candidate Leke Abejide winning only the Yagba East LGA, so far.

It is expected that the outstanding results from Ibaji, Lokoja and Igalamela-Odolu LGAs will be announced once the collation centre reconvenes by 4 p.m. for the conclusion of the exercise on Sunday.