Shanty Town, Herdsmen, Underbelly dominate BON nominations list + Full list

The Best of Nollywood Awards has officially released nominations list and categories for the 2023 Nollywood award ceremony.

Stylised as BON Awards, the annual film event honours outstanding achievements in the Nigerian movie industry.

In the just-released nominee list, Shanty Town, Herdsmen and Underbelly dominated the line-up of various categories.

Shanty Town, a 2023 Nigerian crime thriller created by Xavier Ighorodje, Chichi Nworah and produced by Chinenye Nworah, bagged 15 of the total 29 categories of the BON Awards.

The six-part series, released on Netflix on January 20, 2023, featured series stars Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Shaffy Bello, Ali Nuhu and a host of other actors who brought their A-game to make the series one of the most watched and talked-about in the year under review.

Also leading with 11 nominations is Herdsmen produced by Chloe Coko and directed by Toka Mcbaror.

The movie, which was shot in Kaduna, based on a mix of fiction and first-hand experience, takes a look at the herdsmen-farmer crisis in Nigeria.

The movie, which boasts of stars like Efe Irele, Ali Nuhu, Nura M.C Khan, Colins Baror, Chuks Chyke, Broda Shaggy, Perry, Ime Bishop Umoh and others, talks about the misconception about herders and how evil people have used the good name: “Herdsmen,” to perpetrate crimes.

Nonetheless, Underbelly also takes the stage with 11 nominations.

The movie is produced by Tunde Aina.

The movie is a thrilling and suspenseful epic that explores the themes of love, betrayal, and survival in a harsh and unforgiving environment.

Underbelly is the story of two friends who travel from the western part of Nigeria to the north in a pursuit of greener pastures.

Things fell apart when one of them falls in love with the wrong woman.

BON Awards, which was first held in December 2009 in Ikeja, Lagos State, has continued to be a creative strata for the Nigerian movie industry.

Every edition of the award ceremony has been hosted by different states in Nigeria, including Ogun, Oyo, Kogi, Kano, Ekiti, Delta and Abia.

The host state for the 2023 edition will be unveiled soon.

This year’s edition of the annual award ceremony will hold on December 22.

The full nominations list

BEST CHILD ACTOR (FEMALE)

Nominees

1. Princess Kosi (The Other one)

2. Angel (Here Love Lies)

3. Fisayomi Amodemaja (Keji)

4. Darasimi Nadi (Obara’m)

2. BEST SOCIAL MESSAGE Nominees

1. Black Harvest

2. Asa

3. Sister

4. Herdsmen

5. SHANTY Town

3. BEST SHORT FILM

Nominees

1. Za

2. Agogo

3. A Playboy’s nightmare

4. She was not at war, I was

5. Tales of the browbeaten

4. DOCUMENTARY

Genius in Disguise

5. SPECIAL EFFECT

Nominees

1. Underbelly

2. Herdsmen

3. Shanty Town

4. Ite

5. Inadvertence

6. SOUND TRACK

Nominees

1. Obara’m

2. The other one

3. Underbelly

4. Herdsmen

5. Inadvertence

7. SOUND

Nominees

1. Shanty Town

2. Here Love Lies

3. House of Secrets

4. Herdsmen

5. Obara’m

8. BEST USE OF COSTUME

Nominees

1. Dice

2. Herdsmen

3. Underbelly

4. Ite

5. Shanty Town

9. SCREENPLAY

Nominees

1. Afamefuna

2. Asa

3. 50/50

4. Here love lies

5. The other one

10. USE OF FOOD

Nominees

1. Ifedichie

2. Time Travel

3. Inadvertence

4. Here Love Lies

5. 50/50

11. BEST KISS

Nominees

1. Kiki Bakare/Mimisola Daniels (Egun)

2. Efe Irele/Shawn Faqua (House of Secrets)

3. Olu Adebamowo/Kiitan Bukola (Square One)

12. BEST USE OF MAKE UP

Nominees

1. SOJ

2. Shanty Town

3. Underbelly

4. Herdsmen

13. EDITING

Nominees

1. House of Secrets

2. Shanty Town

3. Black Harvest

4. The other one

5. Keji

14. PRODUCTION DESIGN

Nominees

1. Underbelly

2. Herdsmen

3. Black Harvest

4. House of Secrets

5. Shanty Town

15. CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nominees

1. House of Secrets

2. Shanty Town

3. Ite

4. Herdsmen

5. Underbelly

16. MOST PROMISING ACTOR

Nominees

1. Smart Conrad (Underbelly)

2. Nura Mc Khan (Herdsmen)

3. Olu Adebamowo (Square one)

4. Olaiya Temitope (Inadvertence)

17. MOST PROMISING ACTRESS

Nominees

1. Tierny Olalere (Inadvertence)

2. Chinelo Enemchukwu (Ifedichie)

3. 50/50 (Funke Tanimola)

4. Olusola Adeola (Time Travel)

18. BEST INDIGENOUS

Nominees

1. Afamefuna

2. Obara’m

3. Ifedichie

4. Underbelly

5. Herdsmen

19. IGBO FILM

1. IFEDICHIE

20. BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (YORUBA)

Nominees

1. Ibrahim Yekini (SOJ)

2. Jide Awobona (Square one)

3. Funsho Adeolu (Asa)

4. Olaitan Jewola (Alebu Ara)

5. Muyiwa Ademola (Time Travel)

21. BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (YORUBA)

Nominees

1. Kiitan Bukola (Egun)

2. Habiba Jinad (Alebu Ara)

3. Damipe Adekola (Ite)

4. Jumoke Odetola (Square One)

5. Regina Chukwu (Adaba)

22.BEST ACTOR IN A YORUBA MOVIE

Nominees

1. Rotimi Salami (Adaba)

2. Ibrahim Yekini (Igboro)

Kiki Bakare (Egun)

4. Niyi Johnson (Time Travel)

5. Mustipha Solagbade (50/50)

23. BEST ACTRESS IN A YORUBA MOVIE

Nominees

1. Mercy Aigbe (Romola Alakara)

2. Damilola Oni (Ite)

3. Anike Ami (Igboro)

4. Mimisola Daniels (Egun)

5. Debbie Sokoya (Keji)

24. BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ENGLISH

Nominees

1. Stan Nze (Underbelly)

2. Ali Nuhu (Herdsmen)

3. Zubby Michael (SHANTY Town)

4. Kalu Ikeagu (The Other one)

5. Femi Jacob (House of Secrets)

25.BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ENGLISH

Nominees

1. Princess Nwokoye (Strained)

2. Omowunmi Dada (Here Love Lies)

3. Jasmine Naza Onyia (Ifedichie)

4. Nse Npe Etim (SHANTY Town)

5. Lillian Amah (The Other One)

26. BEST ACTRESS IN AN ENGLISH MOVIE

Nominees

1. Tracy George (Strained)

2. Lucy Ameh (The Other One)

3. Ini Edo (SHANTY Town)

4. Najite Dede (House of Secrets)

5. Chinelo Enemchukwu (Ifedichie)

27. BEST ACTOR IN AN ENGLISH MOVIE

Nominees

1. Chidi Mokeme (SHANTY Town)

2. Kelechi Udegbe (The Other One)

3. Tim Shelburne (Here Love Lies)

Shawn Faqua (House of Secrets)

5. Smart Conrad (Underbelly)

28. DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Nominees

1. Biodun Stephen (Sista)

2. Dimeji Ajibola (Shanty Town)

3. Tope Oshin (Here Love lies)

4. Toka Mcbaror (Herdsmen)

5. Kayode Kasum (Obara’m)

29. MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Nominees

1. Shanty Town

2. Underbelly

3. Here Love lies

4. Herdsmen

5. Black Harvest.