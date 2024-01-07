Nabbed: Female bandits’ supplier with cache of ammunition, 11 others with 3 tons of illicit drugs

A 28-year-old female supplier of ammunition to bandits, Bilkisu Suleman, was at the top of the list of 12 suspects arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the last one week.

The operations that led to her arrest covered Kaduna, Lagos, Niger, Kogi, Kano, Borno, and Osun States.

Suleman was arrested on January 3, 2024 by NDLEA officers on patrol along Zaria-Kano Expressway in possession of 249 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a black nylon bag kept in her lady’s handbag.

She was on her way to deliver the ammunition to an identified bandit in Kakumi village, Katsina State when she was nabbed, after which she was transferred to the Kaduna State Police Command for further investigation.

The military authorities at the Bonny Camp cantonment in Lagos State on January 2, 2024 transferred a suspect, Francis Suru, 37, and 63 jumbo bags of Ghana Loud, a strain of cannabis, weighing 2,104.2 kilograms, and a truck to the Lagos State Command of the NDLEA.

The suspect and the drug exhibits were earlier intercepted by NDLEA officers on December 12, 2023 close to the gate of the military cantonment in Bonny Camp, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Some armed escorts however resorted to sporadic shooting to obstruct the operation, a development which attracted soldiers from the cantonment, who eventually intervened and took custody of the consignment and suspect before transferring them to the Agency.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Niger State on January 5, 2024 during a stop and search operation along Suleja-Kaduna Road intercepted a J5 bus from Ondo State to Zaria, Kaduna State with 23 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 219.5kg.

Two suspects: Umar Musa, 26, and Isachiru Abubakar, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

While a female drug trafficker, Queen Onyema, 27, was arrested on January 6, 2024 in a commercial bus enroute Abuja along Okene-Lokoja Expressway with 12 compressed blocks of cannabis weighing 4.6kg and 0.046kg designer drugs concealed in an indomie carton, another suspect, Mubarak Sani, 20, was nabbed at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano on January 1 with 445.9k kilograms of the same psychoactive substance.

In Borno State, four suspects: Zanna Alhaji Dala, 32; Musa Umar, 21; Mushe Ibrahim, 23; and Shehu Idris, 19, were arrested at Pomfomari bye pass area of the state with 60kg cannabis.

In Osun State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Osogbo-Ode Omu Road on new year day intercepted a consignment of illicit drugs sent through waybill from Lagos to Osogbo, the state capital.

A follow-up operation led to the arrest of Ibrahim Olawale, 43.

The drugs recovered included cannabis sativa, 10.8kg; Loud 150grams; Colorado 19grams; Molly 5grams, totalling 10.974kg.

A digital scale, N18,000 monetary exhibit and customised wrapping papers for Colorado were also seized.