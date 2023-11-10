N2.17tr Supplementary Budget: FG tutors Obi on essence

The Federal Government FG said the just signed N2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget is a bold and pragmatic response to the pressing and economic challenges the country is currently facing.

This is contained in a press release by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media)

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris.

Responding to the Labour Party LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s knock that the budget was “insensitive”, Idris urged Obi to take time and effort to acquaint himself with the details of the Supplementary Budget, which includes allocations for essential sectors: security, agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme and social safety nets, among others, all aimed at strengthening the country’s economic foundations and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The broad provisions in the supplementary budget is a reflection of President Tinubu’s strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government, address urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy,” Idris said.

Idris urged the political opposition to be informed and balanced in the exercise of their right to differing opinions and refrain from misrepresentation of facts for political gains, explaining that the supplementary budget was derived from the active engagement and consultation with relevant stakeholders who ensured that the budgetary provisions aligned with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

Idris emphasised that, in line with President Tinubu’s inclination to accountability and transparency in government expenditure, all items in the supplementary budget have been meticulously scrutinised to ensure efficient utilisation of public funds.