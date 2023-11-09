CCB to arraign Kano anti-graft chairman over alleged abuse of office, other crimes

Barring any last minute change, the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has concluded all arrangements to arraign the Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado before its tribunal, reports Daily Trust.

A source at the CCB told the paper that Magaji will be arraigned before the tribunal on Thursday 16 November over conflict of interest, failure to submit a written declaration of all assets and liabilities, false declaration of assets and abuse of office.

In a summons to Magaji, signed by the Registrar of Code of Conduct Tribunal, Magaji is ordered to appear before the Tribunal for arraignment and trial to answer allegations of 10 counts alleging various abuse of office and fraud amounting to over N394 million.

Part of the allegations stated, “Magaji, whilst being the Executive Chairman of Public Complaints and anti-corruption Commission of Kano State and thereby a public officer on or about 19th day of March 2021, you put yourself in a position where your personal interest conflicted with the discharge of your duties and responsibilities in that you applied and got approval for the payment of the sum of one million seven hundred and sixty-six Naira (NI,766,666.06) only as professional audit fees per annum for the services of Messrs Salihu Metala & Co contrary to Six hundred thousand Naira (N600,000) only per annum submitted to you by Messrs Salihu Maitala & Co and you thereby contravene the provision of Section 5 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act CAP C15 LEN 2004 and Punishable under Section 23 (l) and (2) of the same Act 9”.

Magaji also received in his Zenith bank account a benefit in the sum of N4.7 million in July 2023 from Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, the Secretary to Kano State Government. That contravenes the provision of Section 10 of the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Tribunal Act.

Daily Trust reports that Magaji was the Chairman of Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission in Kano which led the investigation for the misappropriation of funds at Kano Emirate Palace under Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

He has investigated and prosecuted civil and public servants over corruption allegations in Kano.

In April 2022, Magaji was arraigned before Kano State Magistrates Court for alleged forgery and false information charges against him.

The embattled ex-anti-graft boss then was granted administrative bail after honouring police invitation on the same charges.

The State House of Assembly in 2021 asked the anti-corruption boss to step aside for a month after he kicked against the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

He was later suspended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over his failure to accept the posting of an Accountant to the commission.