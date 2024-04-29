Mother, son docked for allegedly stealing patient’s phone at UCH

A 41-year-old mother, Oluwalani Akintola, and her son, Mofeoluwa Olutayo, 23, on Monday appeared before a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly stealing a patient’s phone.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided, are being tried for alleged charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on April 25 at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Amusan told the court that Olutayo allegedly stole a Samsung Galaxy phone, worth N65,000 and belonging to a patient, Rasaki Adejumo.

According to the prosecutor, Olutayo allegedly gave the stolen phone to his mother, Akintola, who works at the UCH as a contract staff.

Amusan alleged that Olutayo had stolen the patient’s phone while pretending to be one of her relations.

He told the court that the people around, however, sighted Olutayo committing the alleged theft without his knowing.

Amusan said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court’s president, Moji Aworemi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each and one surety each in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case until May 6 for hearing.