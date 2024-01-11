Mohbad: I’m not satisfied with Police investigation – Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, has said he is not satisfied with the police investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of his son.

The father of the singer expressed his feelings on the investigation in an interview with Trust TV on Wednesday.

Joseph said: “I am not satisfied with the police investigation.

“A lot of things have been said outside which are not really right.

“When I carried Mohbad’s body to the police station, my expectation is that they would follow me to search his house or give me the police (autopsy) report, which they have not given me.

“Those are the areas I am not satisfied with.

“They should ask them questions.

“Through searching their phones, they would know what killed Mohbad.

“A lot of people were living with him.

“So I am not really satisfied with the investigation.

“We are still looking for justice….

“Delay can result in denial.

“I am begging the government to put more effort so that things can go on fine as people expect.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Mohbad, also called Imole, died on September 12, 2023 in controversial circumstances.