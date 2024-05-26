Court remands teenager for allegedly raping 25-year-old woman

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded Tunde Fidela, 19, in Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman.

The police charged the teenager, whose address was not provided, with rape before the court in the Oyo State capital.

The Magistrate, S. Babalola, did not take Fidela’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

Babalola directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 1, 2024 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Segun Adegboye, told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on May 14, 2024 at about 1am at Ile-Ido area of Ibadan.

Adegboye, an Inspector of Police, said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 357 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo, 2000.