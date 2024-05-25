CBN sacks 200 staff

The Central Bank of Nigeria has sacked about 200 staff across various departments.

The sack, said to be part of CBN’s restructuring, was not the first since President Bola Tinubu assumed power.

Departments affected by the sack included Human Resources, Development Finance, Trade and Exchange, Financial Policy and Regulation and Procurement and Support Services.

One of the termination letters seen on Friday read: “In line with our new mission and vision, the Bank is currently undergoing a significant organizational and human capital restructuring process.

“As a result of this review, I have been directed to notify you that your services will not be required with effect from Friday, 24th May 2024.

“Your final entitlements will be calculated and paid to you in due course.”