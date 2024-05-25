The resurgence of veteran Nigerian musicians, by Kenechukwu Aguolu

The Nigerian music industry is experiencing an unprecedented boom, with music production quality at an all-time high. Intense competition ensures that only the best artists survive, leaving no room for mediocrity. This thriving environment, bolstered by substantial financial investments, has sparked a resurgence of interest from veteran artists, often referred to as OGs. Artists like PSquare and Ice Prince are making notable comebacks after being off the scene for a while. Additionally, Tony Tetula has hinted at a possible remix of his song ” My Car” with Burna Boy.

Whether these returning artists will succeed remains to be seen, but their efforts underscore the industry’s allure and immense potential.

The popularity of Nigerian music, particularly Afrobeats, has soared globally. Nigerian artists such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido have become international superstars. They are headlining shows in international stadiums and renowned venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London, performing to massive crowds. These successful international tours signify their widespread appeal and contribute significantly to their revenue streams. Afrobeats’ infectious rhythms and unique blend of traditional and modern sounds have captivated audiences worldwide. This genre has transcended borders, establishing Nigerian music as a dominant force in global music.

Streaming platforms have revolutionized the music industry, and Nigerian artists are among the biggest beneficiaries. These platforms have made it possible for Nigerian music to reach audiences worldwide. This accessibility has led to increased revenues for artists, allowing them to monetize their music on a global scale. Streaming has enabled Afrobeats to become a worldwide phenomenon, with listeners from various parts of the globe enjoying the genre. Social media platforms have become vital for content creation and engagement, providing artists with more avenues to generate income and interact with their fans.

The growing global recognition of Afrobeats has fostered numerous collaborations between Nigerian artists and their international counterparts. These partnerships have significantly boosted the visibility and income of Nigerian musicians. Noteworthy collaborations include Wizkid’s work with Drake, Burna Boy’s collaborations with Stormzy, and Davido’s tracks with Chris Brown. Such alliances expand the audience base for Afrobeats and lead to innovative and exciting musical creations.

Endorsements have also become a significant source of revenue for Nigerian artists. Both local and international brands acknowledge the influence of these musicians, resulting in high-value endorsement deals. These partnerships demonstrate the artists’ increasing marketability and commercial appeal. Some endorsements run into hundreds of millions of naira

In light of the industry’s explosive growth and lucrative opportunities, many veteran artists are making a comeback. These OGs, who were once at the forefront of the Nigerian music scene, are re-entering the industry, hoping to reclaim their place and capitalize on the current boom. The modern music landscape, with its advanced technology and global reach, offers these veterans opportunities that were not available during their prime.

However, the success of their comebacks is uncertain. The music industry has evolved significantly, with new trends, technologies, and audience preferences shaping its current state. OGs must adapt to these changes, leveraging modern platforms and collaborating with contemporary artists to stay relevant. Collaborations between returning veterans and the new generation of artists could lead to innovative sounds and a fusion of styles that captivate both old and new fans.

In conclusion, the Nigerian music industry is in a golden era of growth and global recognition. The influx of financial investments, the rise of streaming platforms, and the popularity of Afrobeats have created a thriving environment for new and returning artists. While the success of the OGs’ comebacks is yet to be determined, their return underscores the boundless potential and appeal of the industry. As Nigerian music continues to captivate the world, the future looks bright for its artists and fans.