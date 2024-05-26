Sanusi’s son taunts Bayero: There’s no Emir In Nasarawa

Ashraf, one of the sons of the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has taunted the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, saying there is no Emir in Nasarawa.

The son of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria threw the banter shortly after Bayero returned to Kano.

Upon his return to the ancient city in the early hours of Saturday, the deposed emir headed to Nasarawa, the second palace of the emir, while Sanusi was in the main palace.

Sanusi was escorted to the palace at about 1am on Saturday by a large entourage that included the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, while Bayero arrived in Kano at about 4:30am.

Reacting to the devolvement in a post on his X handle on Saturday, Ashraf said: “Nasarawa Emir’s Palace belongs to the Kano Emirate.

“There’s no emir of nasarawa.”

Ashram had equally on Thursday gone on social media after the instrument of office was handed over to his father by Governor Yusuf.

He wrote on Instagram: “O Allah, Lord of all dominion!

“You give dominion to whom You will, and take away dominion from whom You will, and You exalt whom You will, and abase whom You will.

“In Your Hand is all good.

“By your hand an injustice has been corrected today Alhamdulillah.

“Ya Allah save the Emir of Kano, HH Muhammad Sanusi II from the evil & whispers of devils, the plots of deceivers and allow him to see through their shallow smiles.

“Ya Allah increase him in charity and increase him in piety, Ya Allah save him from the love of this world and increase him in the love of the hereafter.”