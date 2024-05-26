Banker jailed for stealing customer’s N1.4m

A Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has sentenced a staff of Boctrust Microfinance Bank, Olushola Damilola, to one year imprisonment for stealing N1.4 million belonging to a customer.

The staff, now sacked, the Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, ruled, should start his sentence with immediate effect.

Nwaka further ordered the convict to refund the sum of N1.4 million to the bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the case was first reported on July 11, 2019.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the convict committed the offence between October 2018 and March 2019 at 26, Moloney Street, Lagos Island.

Nurudeen, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that the convict collected N1.4 million from a bank customer and converted it to his personal use without paying into the customer’s account.

He said that the offence was punishable under Sections 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015