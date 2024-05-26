NDDC assures on completion of Army jetty

The Niger Delta Development Commission has given assurance that it will expedite action in the construction of the Nigerian Army Jetty and other projects it is executing at the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army Barracks in Effurun, Delta State.

The Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, gave the assurance during an inspection of the project.

Ogbuku, who inspected the project with the Commander, 46 Engineer Brigade, Brigadier General Eke Odoemele, said the Commission will give priority to the project, which includes living quarters, administrative blocks, clinic, helipad, armoury and fuel dump.

The NDDC team at the inspection included the Commission’s Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; Executive Director, Projects, Sir Victor Antai; Executive Director Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; and other Directors of the Commission.

The NDDC boss said that the project had been re-assigned to a new contractor to quicken the pace of work at the site, promising that all necessary support would be provided to ensure that the project was completed in a record time.

Ogbuku stated: “When completed, the jetty project will be a big operational base for the Nigerian Army in the Niger Delta region.

“It underscores the importance the NDDC places on the security of lives and property in the region.

“We are keen on executing legacy projects and we believe that this project will add a lot of value to the security infrastructure in Nigeria’s oil-bearing region and improve the maritime activities in the Niger Delta.”

Speaking on behalf of the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, Brigadier Odoemele expressed appreciation to the NDDC for undertaking the construction of the jetty, as well as other projects meant to assist the army in fulfilling its mandate of securing the nation.

He declared: “The jetty will help to boost our operations in the South South region, particularly in the maritime environment of the Niger Delta region.

“This project will help our operations tremendously and enable us to respond promptly to security issues to promote peace and development in the Niger Delta region.”

He observed that the Jetty would enable the army to deploy critical assets that would assist in the effective patrol to secure water ways to deter criminals, adding: “The Army Jetty is of significant importance for our maritime operations in the Niger Delta region.

“It will also serve as a forward operating base for security agencies.

“This base has the capacity to accommodate over 100 troops and provides essential logistic facilities, including an armoury and fuel dump.

“These facilities will greatly enhance our operational security in the Niger Delta.”

Giving a brief on the project, the NDDC Director, Project Monitoring and Supervision, Engr. Nelson Onwo, said the jetty would have 10 landing bays that would meet the needs of the Nigerian Army in the area.

Onwo noted that the jetty was not a stand-alone project, as it encompassed several facilities such as a helipad, internal roads of about 1.4 kilometres, hostel that would accommodate about 100 officers, with a cafeteria, clinic, fire bay, armoury, fuel dump and two parade grounds.

The NDDC team also inspected the ongoing construction of a model state office in Warri, where the Managing Director expressed displeasure at the slow pace of work.

Ogbuku warned that the management would not hesitate to terminate the contract if the company handling the project failed to complete the job within two months.