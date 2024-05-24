Man dies after being shot in face with police tear gas in Abuja

In a distressing incident that occurred on Wednesday, a resident of the Kubwa area in the Bwari Local Council in Abuja simply identified as Onyebuchi Anele was reportedly shot in the face with a tear gas canister by a police officer.

Leadership Newspaper reports that an eyewitness recounted that the deceased was on his way home from work when the incident occurred.

The eyewitness said the deceased “hit an okada man and his passenger and after stopping and making sure the accident victims were okay, decided to head home in the Haj Estate when policemen arrived at the scene.”

According to the eyewitness, trouble ensued when the policemen, upon arriving at the scene, insisted that the deceased accompany them to their station, despite the departure of the okada man and his passenger.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into a quarrel, culminating in the policeman firing the tear gas canister directly into the deceased’s face at close range.

Widely circulated pictures and videos showed Anele bleeding from his face with a metallic object embedded in it.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the Police spokesman in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said the deceased was shot dead through “accidental discharge.”

According to Adeh, the Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an investigation into the incident which happened in the Byazhin community at about 9:45 pm on Wednesday.

It was learnt that Anele was reportedly taken to the Kubwa General Hospital and later referred to the National Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 8 am on Thursday.